SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Up 589.3% in February

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,675 shares, a growth of 589.3% from the January 29th total of 243 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SITC International Trading Up 1.2%

SITIY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. 323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674. SITC International has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $43.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International (OTCMKTS:SITIY) is a Hong Kong–based container shipping and logistics company specializing in shortsea and regional liner services. The firm operates a fleet of owned and chartered vessels that transport containerized cargo across major trade lanes in Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean. Its core business encompasses scheduled sailing services, vessel chartering and feeder operations, catering to shippers of consumer goods, industrial components and bulk commodities.

In addition to its liner shipping activities, SITC provides integrated logistics solutions that include inland trucking, port handling, warehousing and door-to-door delivery.

