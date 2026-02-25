ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.73 and last traded at $104.2230. Approximately 15,034,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 19,950,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.49.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.06.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $336,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,544. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock worth $2,467,814 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,619,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.