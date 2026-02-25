Sanford C. Bernstein Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $94.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering set a $88.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

BMRN stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. 641,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $73.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

