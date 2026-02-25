Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,849 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the January 29th total of 27,056 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 60,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sands China Trading Down 1.1%

SCHYY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. 27,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Sands China has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $29.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHYY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Sands China to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd is a Macau-based developer and operator of integrated resorts and casino properties. As a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company focuses on the development, ownership and operation of large-scale destination resorts that combine gaming with hotels, retail, dining, meetings and entertainment. Its portfolio includes well-known integrated resorts on the Macau Peninsula and the Cotai Strip that are designed to serve both leisure tourists and business travelers.

The company’s core activities include casino gaming operations (table games and electronic gaming), hotel management, retail mall operations, food and beverage services, and the provision of convention and exhibition facilities.

Featured Articles

