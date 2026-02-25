Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Price

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $15.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. 3,030,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,516. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 231.34% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $307,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,544.20. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $886,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 399,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,065,076.02. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $1,743,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Q4 EPS beat and profit improvement — GoDaddy reported $1.80 EPS (above consensus) with revenue roughly in line and operating profit and net income up year-over-year, which supports near‑term earnings strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce/MuleSoft integration — GoDaddy announced integration with Salesforce’s MuleSoft Agent Fabric (AI agent discovery/identity), a strategic partnership that could accelerate enterprise AI adoption and product distribution over time. Read More.

Salesforce/MuleSoft integration — GoDaddy announced integration with Salesforce’s MuleSoft Agent Fabric (AI agent discovery/identity), a strategic partnership that could accelerate enterprise AI adoption and product distribution over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support remains mixed but includes buys — several firms still carry Buy/Overweight ratings and there are a range of price targets (median near $145), showing divergent views on upside vs. near-term risk. Read More.

Analyst support remains mixed but includes buys — several firms still carry Buy/Overweight ratings and there are a range of price targets (median near $145), showing divergent views on upside vs. near-term risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and detail reads — Call transcript and metric breakdowns are available for investors who want granular guidance and margin commentary. These may clarify management’s cadence on AI product rollouts. Read More.

Earnings call and detail reads — Call transcript and metric breakdowns are available for investors who want granular guidance and margin commentary. These may clarify management’s cadence on AI product rollouts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance below Street expectations — Management forecasted FY revenue slightly under consensus and signaled slower adoption of AI tools and weaker customer acquisition, which prompted investor concern about growth. Read More.

Revenue guidance below Street expectations — Management forecasted FY revenue slightly under consensus and signaled slower adoption of AI tools and weaker customer acquisition, which prompted investor concern about growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts pressured the stock — Coverage notes and downgrades pushed shares to a 12‑month low in some sessions; Benchmark trimmed its target (still a Buy) while some shops are more cautious. Read More.

Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts pressured the stock — Coverage notes and downgrades pushed shares to a 12‑month low in some sessions; Benchmark trimmed its target (still a Buy) while some shops are more cautious. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term sell pressure and insider activity — Reports highlight insider sales and post‑earnings share weakness (stock fell on guidance), suggesting short-term headwinds despite the EPS beat. Read More.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

