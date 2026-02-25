Reviewing Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Eldorado Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $388.70 million 21.44 $240.01 million $1.18 34.19 Eldorado Gold $1.82 billion 4.86 $507.26 million $2.48 17.96

Profitability

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals. Eldorado Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triple Flag Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals 61.74% 10.82% 10.53% Eldorado Gold 27.89% 8.63% 5.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triple Flag Precious Metals and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 5 6 1 2.67 Eldorado Gold 1 5 3 0 2.22

Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential downside of 20.05%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $40.14, suggesting a potential downside of 9.89%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats Eldorado Gold on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure to gold, silver, nickel, copper, zinc, and lead. It holds a royalty interest in the Beta Hunt mine located in Pert, Wester Australia; the Camino Rojo gold and silver mine located in Mexico; the El Mochito polymetallic mine located in north-western Honduras; and La Colorada polymetallic mine located in Mexico. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

