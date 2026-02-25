Reviewing Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC) & Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO)

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) and Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exzeo Group and Ategrity Specialty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exzeo Group N/A N/A N/A $0.25 63.56 Ategrity Specialty $402.48 million 2.73 $74.00 million $1.38 16.56

Analyst Ratings

Ategrity Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Exzeo Group. Ategrity Specialty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exzeo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exzeo Group and Ategrity Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exzeo Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ategrity Specialty 1 0 4 0 2.60

Exzeo Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.62%. Ategrity Specialty has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Exzeo Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Exzeo Group is more favorable than Ategrity Specialty.

Profitability

This table compares Exzeo Group and Ategrity Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exzeo Group N/A N/A N/A Ategrity Specialty 17.44% 14.17% 5.65%

Summary

Ategrity Specialty beats Exzeo Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exzeo Group

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain. Through the Exzeo Platform, Exzeo provides technology-based solutions and services for all operational and administrative activities and functions needed by P&C insurance carriers and their agents, including quoting and underwriting, policy management, claims processing management, data reporting, and financial reporting. As a result, the Exzeo Platform streamlines and automates the interaction between insurance carriers and their policyholders. Exzeo was established in 2012 as the technology and innovation division of HCI Group, Inc., or HCI, a leading underwriter of homeowners insurance in Florida and 12 other states. Exzeo’s initial customers are insurance carriers or their managing general agent that are owned or managed by HCI and its subsidiaries, and Exzeo has derived substantially all of its revenues to date from such customers. In addition to working with existing customers to expand their business, Exzeo intends to develop new customer partnerships with additional carriers and their agents by introducing them to the advantage of our technology. Exzeo was founded with a clear mission: to develop a platform that enhances underwriting margins, reduces operating expenses, enables rapid expansion across both geographic markets and product lines, and delivers a streamlined, user-friendly experience for both carriers and policyholders. Exzeo’s data-centric technology and mission inspired its name, which is derived from the combination of three words that describe the “Big Data” it collects and utilizes in its products and services: Exabyte (a million trillion – 1018– bytes), Zettabyte (1021 bytes) and Yottabyte (1024 bytes). Exzeo generates revenue from underwriting and management services, claim services, and other technology services that are provided through and powered by the Exzeo Platform. Exzeo provides its solutions and technologies to customers under contracts with a variable fee structure that is typically based on a percentage of premium managed through the Exzeo Platform. Exzeo believes that this fee structure is beneficial to customers because it is designed to allow customers to scale while optimizing for operational efficiencies and without significant up-front technology expenditures. We currently hold insurance agency or managing general agent licenses, as appropriate, in 29 states. Through the Exzeo Platform, we currently provide services in the following 13 states in which our customers have operations: Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Utah. We intend to expand our operations (and obtain additional licenses as needed) in the 21 remaining states based upon growth plans of our existing customers or the existing geographies and growth plans of new customers with which we engage. Exzeo Group, Inc. is the registrant and the issuer of the common stock being sold in this offering. Our corporate headquarters is located in Tampa, FL.

About Ategrity Specialty

We are a profitable and growing specialty insurance company dedicated to providing excess and surplus (“E&S”) products to small to medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. We have built a proprietary underwriting platform that combines sophisticated data analytics with automated and streamlined processes to efficiently serve our clients and deliver long-term value to our stockholders. The SMB market is characterized by large volumes of small-sized policies, and we believe our competitive edge lies in our ability to offer consistent, high-speed, and low-touch interactions that our distribution partners value. This advantage stems from our technology-driven method of standardizing, simplifying, and automating our transaction process, which we call productionized underwriting. We target industry verticals where we have deep expertise and develop data-driven insights to gain a competitive advantage. We leverage our expertise and our efficient underwriting platform to deliver tailored insurance products and customized services that meet the needs of our distribution partners. We believe the universe of distributors in the SMB segment of the E&S market is rapidly shifting toward agents and brokers who were raised in the digital age. These digital-native and tech-savvy distribution partners expect real-time, frictionless insurance transactions that mirror the seamless experiences they encounter in their daily lives. In an industry where insurance applications are often submitted via email with slow response times, we have designed a technology-driven underwriting process that addresses our distribution partners’ demands for rapid, high-quality interactions. Our strong value proposition has contributed to a growing network of 512 distribution partners as of March 31, 2025, which provides us with increased transaction opportunities and diversified sources of business. Our fully integrated claims management function is designed to enable us to resolve claims efficiently and effectively. We take an active approach to risk management through real-time performance analytics, rigorous risk aggregation monitoring, and robust reinsurance protection aimed at minimizing volatility and generating consistent underwriting results. We have grown our business substantially while generating attractive underwriting results. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we wrote $116.1 million in gross written premiums, an increase of $34.5 million, or 42.3% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our combined ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 90.9%, a decrease of 3.3% from the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our members’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $426.8 million, an increase of $28.5 million (7.2%) from December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, our return on members’ equity was 12.6%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we wrote $437.0 million in gross written premiums, representing a compound annual growth rate of 28.4% over the last two years. Our combined ratio for the year ended December 31, 2024, was 93.9%, a decrease of 3.6% from the year ended December 31, 2023. Our members’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $398.3 million, an increase of $76.6 million (23.8%) from December 31, 2023. We believe that our productionized underwriting capabilities will continue to drive enhanced profitability as we continue to scale our business. Our company’s mission is to transform the E&S marketplace for SMBs through the power of productionized underwriting with precision, simplicity, and efficiency. When we entered the E&S industry, we found what we believe to be an under-served and inefficient marketplace that was hindered by inconsistent and antiquated processes of legacy insurance carriers. We also believe that many distribution partners and their end-clients were struggling with slow response times, unpredictable underwriting capacity, and subpar pricing, which we believe make the market ripe for technology and efficiency-driven disruption. To address these challenges, we developed a technology-enabled underwriting process that we believe sets us apart in the E&S market. Our productionized underwriting approach combines rigorous technical underwriting with a highly efficient and centralized operating platform powered by advanced technology. This process begins with a deep understanding of our end-clients, the insurance policyholders. We intensely study the industry and geographical micro-segments in which our end-clients operate using sophisticated data analytics. We leverage these analytics to build quantitative risk models that shape our risk appetite and client targeting. Furthermore, we aim to eliminate unnecessary complexity by standardizing our processes and automating key underwriting tasks, such as submission intake, risk classification, pricing, and documentation. This allows our underwriters to focus on high-value underwriting tasks and make timely and accurate decisions in a uniform manner. For each individual transaction opportunity, our underwriting models efficiently determine which components of the process can be automated. For simpler products with clearly identified risk characteristics, we can execute the entire underwriting process without human intervention. We believe our productionized underwriting approach generates consistent, efficient, and scalable processes that allow us to deliver differentiated value to our distribution partners without compromising accuracy and profitability. Our location is in New York NY.

