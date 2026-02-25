ReddCoin Trading Up 7.3% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $4.28 thousand worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00085682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,683,669 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Medium, Youtube”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

