Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for monday.com (MNDY)

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2026 – monday.com was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from $260.00.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – monday.com was given a new $100.00 price target by DA Davidson.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $250.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – monday.com was given a new $115.00 price target by Barclays PLC.

2/10/2026 – monday.com was given a new $80.00 price target by Loop Capital.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from $175.00.

2/10/2026 – monday.com was downgraded by Loop Capital from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $190.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $148.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $210.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $157.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – monday.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wolfe Research. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $200.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – monday.com was given a new $190.00 price target by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

2/4/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $215.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – monday.com was given a new $175.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/3/2026 – monday.com was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/2/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $293.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – monday.com had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – monday.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim.

1/15/2026 – monday.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – monday.com had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

