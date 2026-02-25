Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2698 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Stock Performance
TSE PSU.U traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,155. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 1-year low of C$100.00 and a 1-year high of C$100.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.17.
About Purpose US Cash Fund ETF
