Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2698 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Stock Performance

TSE PSU.U traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,155. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 1-year low of C$100.00 and a 1-year high of C$100.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.17.

About Purpose US Cash Fund ETF

This section outlines the investment objectives of each fund and the type of securities in which the fund may invest to achieve those investment objectives. A funds investment objectives may include capital preservation generating income capital growth or a combination of the three. Some mutual funds focus on diversification across asset classes while others take a focused investment theme investing in a particular country or sector as their objective. The fund invests primarily in high interest deposit accounts and highquality money market securities denominated in US dollars and generally with term to maturity not exceeding one year.

