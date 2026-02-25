Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $44.3450, with a volume of 1449874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.06%.Photronics’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Mary Paladino sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $394,987.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,320.20. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $770,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 493,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,008,775.50. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $6,317,150. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Photronics by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,588 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Photronics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

