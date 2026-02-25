Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.30 and last traded at $190.2680, with a volume of 6421473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

