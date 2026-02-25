ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.07.

ONEOK stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $103.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in ONEOK by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong topline: ONEOK reported Q4 EPS of $1.55 (above estimates) and ~29% YoY revenue growth, with full‑year 2025 net income and adjusted EBITDA up double digits — results that supported an initial positive reaction. Zacks: ONEOK Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Q4 beat and strong topline: ONEOK reported Q4 EPS of $1.55 (above estimates) and ~29% YoY revenue growth, with full‑year 2025 net income and adjusted EBITDA up double digits — results that supported an initial positive reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic progress and execution: Management highlighted integration of acquisitions, margin expansion in 2025 and long‑cycle growth projects on the earnings call — positives for medium/long‑term fundamentals but less decisive for near‑term multiples. Fool: ONEOK Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Strategic progress and execution: Management highlighted integration of acquisitions, margin expansion in 2025 and long‑cycle growth projects on the earnings call — positives for medium/long‑term fundamentals but less decisive for near‑term multiples. Negative Sentiment: Tepid FY‑2026 guidance & capex weigh on outlook: ONEOK set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 5.040–5.870 (street ~5.83), and outlined a roughly $3B capex plan — a combination that trimmed near‑term earnings visibility and investor upside. Zacks: Guidance and Capex

Tepid FY‑2026 guidance & capex weigh on outlook: ONEOK set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 5.040–5.870 (street ~5.83), and outlined a roughly $3B capex plan — a combination that trimmed near‑term earnings visibility and investor upside. Negative Sentiment: Legacy divestiture reduced gas‑segment profitability: Reuters notes Q4 profit was pressured by lower natural gas transportation earnings tied to a 2024 interstate pipeline divestiture, a factor that reduces near‑term segment cash flow. Reuters: ONEOK profit falls on pipeline divestiture

Legacy divestiture reduced gas‑segment profitability: Reuters notes Q4 profit was pressured by lower natural gas transportation earnings tied to a 2024 interstate pipeline divestiture, a factor that reduces near‑term segment cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Wolfe Research cut OKE from “outperform” to “peer perform,” adding selling pressure after the earnings/guidance update. Finviz: Wolfe Research downgrade

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

