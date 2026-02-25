NULS (NULS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $711.84

NULS (NULS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $411.28 thousand and approximately $711.84 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 133,444,356 coins and its circulating supply is 114,241,391 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

