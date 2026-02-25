NEAR Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $157.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,288,702,378 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,288,676,514. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 0.98644052 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 619 active market(s) with $99,490,566.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

