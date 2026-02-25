MXC (MXC) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $3.92 thousand worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 3,161,878,992 coins and its circulating supply is 3,161,897,508 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 3,161,878,991.52000012. The last known price of MXC is 0.00084084 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,316.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.