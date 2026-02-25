Michael Gianoni Sells 25,000 Shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,429.08. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Teradata Stock Performance
TDC stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 1,679,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,479. Teradata Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.
Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teradata
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.