Michael Gianoni Sells 25,000 Shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,429.08. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 1,679,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,479. Teradata Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 2,132.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 64.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

