Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $49.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 4.5%

MRVI stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 690,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $833.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.29.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 48,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $178,097.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 155,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,301.41. The trade was a 45.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $7,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,797,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 1,357,349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,000,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 687,253 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 442,059 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company’s offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai’s platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

