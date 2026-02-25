Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.9870. 13,257,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 14,017,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Lumen Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 78,685 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $499,649.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,562,582 shares in the company, valued at $54,372,395.70. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diankha Linear sold 45,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $355,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 198,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,026.81. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

