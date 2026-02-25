Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 7.1% increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. 664,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.
Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.
