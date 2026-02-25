Lista DAO (LISTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.45 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $24.26 million and $3.45 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lista DAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,829.86 or 0.98858601 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,925,486 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 283,405,211.4570433 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.08114128 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $2,711,309.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lista DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lista DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.