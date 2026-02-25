Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $244.00 to $254.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $256.68 and last traded at $252.3930, with a volume of 1518763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.25.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

