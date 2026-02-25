Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.9950.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Kunlun Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a China-based energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production, distribution and sales of natural gas and crude oil. As a publicly traded entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets under the ticker KLYCY, the company focuses on developing upstream reserves in key basins across northwest China, including the Tarim, Junggar and Turpan–Hami basins. Kunlun Energy’s upstream activities are supported by a combination of proprietary drilling technologies and strategic partnerships that enable it to target both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

In its midstream operations, Kunlun Energy has established an extensive pipeline network that links its production areas to major consumption centers.

