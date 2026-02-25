John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in February

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,099 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the January 29th total of 1,143,004 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.2 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group plc (OTCMKTS: WDGJF) is a global engineering and professional services company serving energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services—ranging from conceptual design, engineering, procurement and construction, to project management and operations & maintenance—for clients in oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, clean energy and power generation. Wood Group’s technical expertise supports projects at every stage of the asset lifecycle.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, Wood Group has developed its operations through steady organic growth and strategic acquisitions, including the 2017 acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.