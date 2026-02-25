Ishbia Mat Sells 632,874 Shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $2,550,482.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,330,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,555.77. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $2,860,590.48.

On Thursday, February 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,808.98.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,425.12.

On Friday, February 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $3,126,397.56.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $2,949,192.84.

On Monday, February 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $2,917,549.14.

On Friday, February 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $3,063,110.16.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $3,196,013.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,290,944.80.

On Friday, January 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $3,164,370.00.

UWM Stock Down 8.9%

NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 56,834,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,322,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). UWM had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.61%.The company had revenue of $945.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.12 million. Research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UWM by 5,681.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in UWM by 1,410.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat expectations — UWM reported roughly $945M in Q4 revenue versus much lower analyst forecasts, showing stronger-than-expected origination activity and topline strength. View Press Release

UWM Company Profile

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

