iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.35 and last traded at $105.1820, with a volume of 1255893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

