Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Ionis reported strong commercial momentum with TRYNGOLZA generating $108M in 2025 (Q4 $50M) and DAWNZERA showing early adoption and a free-trial program with 100% conversion to paid therapy.

Olezarsen delivered pivotal Phase 3 results (up to 72% placebo‑adjusted TG reductions and an 85% reduction in adjudicated acute pancreatitis), has an sNDA submitted with breakthrough designation, and the company says it is launch-ready pending regulatory acceptance.

Financially, Ionis grew revenue 34% to $944M in 2025 (commercial $436M), provided 2026 revenue guidance of $800–$825M on a like‑for‑like basis, expects year‑end cash/investments of ~ $1.6B, and remains on track for cash‑flow breakeven by 2028.

The partnered pipeline is catalyst‑rich: GSK's Bepirovirsen reported positive Phase 3 HBV results and Novartis's Pelacarsen (HORIZON) and other partner Phase 3 readouts are expected mid‑year and into H2 2026, which could drive future royalties and milestones.

Guidance conservatively assumes a standard FDA review for Olezarsen (not priority), expects TRYNGOLZA revenues to decline ahead of the broader sHTG launch, and notes ongoing payer/pricing and competitive dynamics that could pressure near‑term revenue and access.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.77. 824,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

