Insider Buying: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,953.68. This represents a 62.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelly Services alerts:

On Friday, February 20th, James Christopher Hunt bought 10,000 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 1,000 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $9,580.00.

Kelly Services Trading Down 0.1%

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,224. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $319.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kelly Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 167,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 153,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.