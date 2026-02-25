Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Ibotta had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Ibotta Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IBTA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. Ibotta has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of -0.88.

Institutional Trading of Ibotta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ibotta by 17.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 232,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ibotta by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 407,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ibotta by 3,449.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 359,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ibotta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBTA shares. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Ibotta from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ibotta from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ibotta from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About Ibotta

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

