Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.20.

Shares of HD opened at $384.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.27 and a 200 day moving average of $380.12. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

