Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the previous session’s volume of 12,545 shares.The stock last traded at $4.34 and had previously closed at $4.4540.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investment company with a long track record in the real estate sector. Founded in 1976 by Lee Shau-kee, the company’s core activities center on the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and retail properties. Its business model combines land acquisition and development with the ongoing management of investment properties to generate recurring rental income alongside project sales.

The company undertakes a range of property-related services, including property development, property investment, construction coordination and property management.

