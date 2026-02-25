GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA HIPS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.78.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds. HIPS was launched on Jan 6, 2015 and is managed by GraniteShares.

