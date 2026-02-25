GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA HIPS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.78.
GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Company Profile
