Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Posts Earnings Results

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.37), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.88 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 48.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Global Net Lease updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,808. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Net Lease

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 101,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.