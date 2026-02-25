FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $55.98, but opened at $53.70. Bank of America now has a $45.00 price target on the stock. FOX shares last traded at $54.0690, with a volume of 1,590,656 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FOX from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $2,079,336.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.90. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 559,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in FOX by 39.4% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 83.0%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

