Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.80% from the stock’s previous close.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $105.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $105.56. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 16,612 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $250,508.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 234,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,154.44. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $274,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,277,000. The trade was a 1.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 251,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,834 and have sold 38,426 shares valued at $567,215. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 5,165,014 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Flywire by 178.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 4,784,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $39,289,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,355,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 173.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after buying an additional 2,129,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

