Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.80% from the stock’s previous close.
FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $105.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $105.56. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 16,612 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $250,508.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 234,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,154.44. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $274,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,277,000. The trade was a 1.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 251,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,834 and have sold 38,426 shares valued at $567,215. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 5,165,014 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Flywire by 178.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 4,784,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $39,289,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,355,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 173.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after buying an additional 2,129,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Flywire reported Q4 revenue of $157.54M, up 34% year-over-year, and reported EPS of $105.55, materially above consensus; revenue topped estimates of $144.96M, signaling strong demand. Flywire Reports Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance raised/above consensus — Management provided Q1 and FY2026 revenue ranges ($162.2M–$167.3M for Q1; roughly $693.6M–$729.8M for FY2026) that sit above consensus, supporting expectations for continued growth and margin expansion. Flywire Q4 press release & guidance
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 growth/EBITDA outlook — Management outlined FX-neutral revenue growth of 15%–21% for 2026 while saying it will scale EBITDA margins, indicating operating leverage as revenue scales. Seeking Alpha: growth & margin outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive market reaction and analyst attention — Multiple outlets noted the beat and moved coverage; press and analysts are updating models which can increase trading volume and volatility. Yahoo Finance: beats & market reaction
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor engagement — Flywire will attend upcoming investor conferences and has posted the earnings slide deck and call transcript for review, improving transparency for investors. Investor conferences announcement
- Negative Sentiment: EPS composition caution — The headline EPS ($105.55) is outsized relative to operating performance (modest net margin), suggesting significant one-time/other accounting items; investors may discount this when modeling recurring earnings. MarketBeat: earnings summary & transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk to education vertical — Coverage flags geopolitical and foreign-collection risks that could pressure international education payment volumes, a meaningful part of Flywire’s business. Investing.com: risks to education payments
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability still limited — Company reported a slight negative net margin (-0.42%) despite topline growth; runway to consistent GAAP profitability remains a key monitor. Zacks: metric comparison
Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.
Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.
