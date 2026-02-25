Financial Comparison: Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) and Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bioventus 0 1 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bioventus $573.28 million 1.26 -$33.54 million $0.12 72.75

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Bioventus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus.

Profitability

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A Bioventus 1.39% 26.38% 7.27%

Summary

Bioventus beats Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions include bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company’s restorative therapies comprise an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician’s office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

