Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.47%.The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Federal Signal updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.500-4.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Federal Signal’s conference call:

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal delivered a record 2025 with net sales of $2.18B (up 17%), organic growth of 11%, adjusted EBITDA of $438.9M (20.1% margin) and adjusted EPS of $4.23, all materially above prior year levels.

with net sales of $2.18B (up 17%), organic growth of 11%, adjusted EBITDA of $438.9M (20.1% margin) and adjusted EPS of $4.23, all materially above prior year levels. Q4 momentum was strong — sales of $597M (up 27%), orders of $647M (up 45%, including $132M acquired backlog), adjusted EBITDA of $119.4M (20% margin) and higher GAAP and adjusted EPS versus Q4 2024.

M&A activity accelerated with the acquisitions of New Way and Mega; New Way is expected to be roughly adjusted EPS neutral in 2026 and to deliver $15M–$20M of annual synergies by 2028 while the company transitions Canadian refuse distribution away from third‑party Labrie (winding down ~$80M of Labrie backlog over the next year).

and Mega; New Way is expected to be roughly adjusted EPS neutral in 2026 and to deliver $15M–$20M of annual synergies by 2028 while the company transitions Canadian refuse distribution away from third‑party Labrie (winding down ~$80M of Labrie backlog over the next year). Near-term headwinds include higher acquisition and integration expenses (Q4 corporate op ex rose to $26.5M, driven by ~$13M of acquisition costs), increased intangible amortization and a normalization of the tax rate to ~25%, together creating an aggregate ~$0.16/share headwind in 2026.

Financial flexibility remains solid — net debt of $501M, $925M of credit availability under a new five‑year facility, strong operating cash flow ($255M for the year) and capacity to fund growth, M&A, debt reduction, dividends and opportunistic buybacks.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Federal Signal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Federal Signal

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.