Evercore Begins Coverage on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Evercore assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NRG. UBS Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.
NRG Energy Price Performance
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $7,461,667.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,588.92. The trade was a 50.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,939.20. This represents a 41.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after acquiring an additional 234,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,324,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,471,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $305,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
NRG Energy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NRG Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported robust full‑year 2025 adjusted results (Adjusted EPS $8.24, Adjusted EBITDA $4.1B, FCFbG $2.2B) and said it has doubled generation footprint — a strategic win for growth and cash generation. NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company is guiding to ~14% annual EPS growth through 2030 and says LS Power integration is outperforming — gives investors a multi‑year growth thesis. NRG targets 14% annual EPS growth through 2030 as LS Power integration outperforms
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue materially beat estimates and management boosted shareholder returns while issuing 2026 earnings and cash‑flow guidance — supports near‑term upside. NRG Energy Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment ticked up as Zacks Research moved NRG from “strong sell” to “hold,” reducing short‑term analyst pressure. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail‑oriented investors; use these to assess assumptions behind guidance. NRG Energy Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and coverage highlight growth from data‑center contracts but note Texas market headwinds — mixed operational outlook to monitor. NRG Energy earnings up next: Can data center deals offset Texas headwinds?
- Negative Sentiment: Some headlines flag GAAP quarterly EPS weakness and a reported miss on one consensus metric (quarterly GAAP EPS lower year‑over‑year), and outlets noted lower 4Q GAAP profit despite higher demand — a reminder of earnings mix and accounting volatility. NRG Earnings Release / Conference Call
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.
NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.
Read More
