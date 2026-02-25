Euro Coin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $461.64 million and approximately $55.68 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 391,288,659 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Euro Coin (EURC) is a fully-backed stablecoin created by Circle to maintain a 1:1 peg with the euro. It is widely used for cross-border payments and DeFi applications, enabling instant, efficient transactions in multiple blockchain ecosystems. Launched in June 2022, it follows a robust reserve model for transparency and trust.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

