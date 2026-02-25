Ethereum Price Reaches $2,021.43 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,021.43 or 0.02990211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $243.97 billion and $20.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,692,321 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has initially gained recognition through initial coin offerings (ICOs).”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.