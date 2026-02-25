Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Hits $315.28 Thousand

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $315.28 thousand worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is blog.electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

