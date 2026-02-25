Dominion Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.
Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. 629,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.
Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.
