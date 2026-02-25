Dero Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.52 Thousand (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $4.52 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,553.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.07 or 0.00763403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.35 or 0.00506429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00085682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.92 or 0.00368215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00013726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains. Telegram, Discord, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

