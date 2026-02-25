Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 4,793,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 1.73. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Crescent Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 775.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,303,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,808,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,105,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,872,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after buying an additional 2,213,352 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 2,523,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company’s core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy’s integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy’s operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin’s stacked pay intervals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.