CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.
CSGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised CoStar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $48.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — CoStar reported $0.31 EPS and $900M revenue, topping consensus and showing 26.9% YoY revenue growth, which supports near‑term topline momentum. CoStar Group (CSGP) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Apartments.com rent report shows continued, if modest, U.S. apartment rent growth (national average $1,716, +0.1% month), signaling stabilization in the core rental market that supports CoStar’s marketplace franchises. Apartments.com Releases Multifamily Rent Growth Report for February 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts lowered price targets but kept positive ratings — Needham cut its target to $60 while maintaining a Buy, noting strong FY25 finish and bookings/digitization progress; Citizens Jmp trimmed its target to $73 but kept an outperform stance. These actions temper upside expectations but preserve analyst support. CoStar Group: Strong FY25 Finish, Robust Bookings Growth, and Digitization Progress Support Buy Rating Despite Lowered $60 Target Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate disclosure change — CoStar expanded use of its website for investor disclosures, a governance/communication update that improves transparency but has limited direct earnings impact. CoStar Expands Use of Website for Investor Disclosures
- Negative Sentiment: Weaker Q1 guidance pressured sentiment — management set Q1 EPS guidance of $0.160–0.190 (vs. consensus ~$0.23) and revenue guidance just below Street expectations, which spooked near‑term traders and prompted some share weakness after the print. CoStar Group beats Q4 estimates but shares dip on weak outlook
CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.
In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.
