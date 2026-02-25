CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

CBIZ Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.92. CBIZ has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $90.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). CBIZ had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 14.00%. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $410,587.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,260.24. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CBIZ by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

