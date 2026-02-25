BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.73 and last traded at $101.6450, with a volume of 14105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.0429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.