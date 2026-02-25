BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.73 and last traded at $101.6450, with a volume of 14105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%
The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.0429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
