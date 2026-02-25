Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.570-0.620 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 1,833,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,478. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $506.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $975.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 50.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 360,450 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company’s portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba’s Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

