Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Releases Earnings Results

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Atlanta Braves stock remained flat at $58.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,449.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

The Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) operate as a professional baseball franchise competing in Major League Baseball (MLB). Headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area, the company’s primary business activities include staging regular-season and postseason baseball games, managing ticket sales, and cultivating broadcast and streaming partnerships. Through its ownership under Liberty Media Corporation, the Braves leverage national and international media agreements to distribute live game content and highlight programming across television, radio, and digital platforms.

Beyond on-field competition, the Atlanta Braves generate revenue through sponsorship agreements, in-stadium concessions, and merchandise sales.

