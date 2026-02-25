Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.21 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

Here are the key takeaways from Astec Industries’ conference call:

Astec reported a record fourth quarter with $400.6 million in net sales and full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $140.7 million (upper end of guidance), and provided 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $170M–$190M .

in net sales and full-year Adjusted EBITDA of (upper end of guidance), and provided 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of . Backlog grew to $514 million (up 14.4% sequential, 22.5% YoY) with a consolidated book-to-bill of 116%, while parts sales—high-margin, recurring revenue—rose 19.7% in Q4 and represented 30.7% of 2025 net sales.

(up 14.4% sequential, 22.5% YoY) with a consolidated book-to-bill of 116%, while parts sales—high-margin, recurring revenue—rose 19.7% in Q4 and represented 30.7% of 2025 net sales. Strategic acquisitions (TerraSource and CWMF, together representing >$200M in annual revenue) are being integrated and expected to be accretive in 2026, with TerraSource fill-rate and cross-selling efforts progressing.

Demand remains uneven—forestry and mobile paving equipment were challenged and backlogs in those product lines are still at the lower end of historical ranges, and longer-term upside depends on timely renewal of the U.S. surface transportation reauthorization (current bill expires Sept 30, 2026).

Balance sheet and liquidity are strong with $70M cash, $244.7M available credit (total liquidity $314.7M) and net debt/Adjusted EBITDA around 2x, providing capacity to fund organic investments (CapEx guide $40M–$50M) and further M&A.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,642. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Astec Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.00.

Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec’s product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

